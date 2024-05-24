Animal Friends pet food bank in ‘dire’ need of donations

PITTSBURGH — Animal Friends’ Chow Wagon Pet Food Bank is in need of donations as the shelves are nearly empty.

The bank is most in need of wet dog food and dry and wet cat food, according to a Facebook post.

Donations are accepted in the donation bins inside the shelter’s Resource Center lobby.

Click here to make an online donation through Chewy.

Click here to make an online donation through Amazon.

