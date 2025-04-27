Annual celebration of August Wilson, art held in Hill District

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh tradition honoring a historic playwright continued in the Hill District.

The Annual August Wilson Birthday Block Party was held at 1727 Bedford Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The event offers family-friendly fun and teaches visitors about generations of art and culture.

Visitors can take a tour of Pittsburgh-native playwright August Wilson’s childhood home.

“August Wilson’s timeless stories resonate deeply with our shared human experience,” said Denise Turner, Executive Director of the August Wilson House. “This Block Party is a vibrant celebration of his legacy, inviting everyone to immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry he so beautifully depicted. We invite all to join us and experience the magic.”

The event is held in celebration of August Wilson every year and has become a tradition. It has been held on or around his birthday since 2015.

This year, 220 vendors participated in the party.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group