Annual Pink Ribbon Walk in Latrobe raises money to help families impacted by breast cancer

LATROBE, Pa. — The annual Pink Ribbon Walk against breast cancer returned this weekend.

The walk was hosted at Twin Lakes Park in Latrobe.

Organizers say they expected at least 300 participants. They say the event has only gotten bigger over the last two-and-a-half decades.

“This is our 24th Pink Ribbon Walk,” said Westmoreland Walks President Kathy Brown. “We started in 2001. We’ve grown and grown, and it’s a beautiful day today. It’s not raining.”

Funds raised by the walk are used in several ways to help families touched by breast cancer, including scholarships, financial help and research funding.

