Annual Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day parade draws yet another large crowd Downtown

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of spectators gathered for the annual Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday morning.

The parade routinely attracts several hundred thousand people to Downtown, and is recognized as one of the largest of its kind in the U.S.

Local residents wore green as they watched a variety of bands, organizations and other entities participate in the procession.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor participated in the parade in his latest role as the city’s leader. O’Connor has a long history with the event, having marched in it for many years and previously serving as a member of the City Council.

“It’s special. I think, walking in this parade for so many years, then being on council and now as the mayor, it’s a fun day and family and everyone’s enjoying it,” O’Connor said.

Officials we talked with noted they’re glad the weather was sunny and calm, after the area saw destructive winds on Friday.

The city mobilized a full complement of police, EMS, fire and emergency management personnel to ensure that parade attendees were safe.

Also on Saturday, green-clad runners participated in the Pittsburgh Parade Day Dash along the parade route.

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