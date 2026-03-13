Pittsburgh Public Safety prepares for St. Patrick’s Day parade, weekend festivities

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is preparing for its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which takes place this Saturday.

The event, recognized as the third-largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the country, will begin at 10 a.m. in the Strip District.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety will deploy a full complement of police, EMS, fire and emergency management personnel to ensure the safety of thousands of expected spectators. Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams confirmed that personnel will be stationed throughout various neighborhoods to monitor the festivities and support local businesses.

The parade is scheduled to start at Liberty Avenue and 11th Street in the Strip District. It will travel along Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies before passing the reviewing stand at Stanwix Street and ending at Commonwealth Place. Parade staging will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday along Liberty Avenue between 11th Street and 26th Street.

Public Safety Williams highlighted the event’s importance to the local community.

“On St. Patrick’s Day, everyone in Pittsburgh gets to be Irish for the day, celebrating alongside our neighbors, getting outside and enjoying the parade in our beautiful city and patronizing local businesses,” Williams said.

He noted that crossing guards and personnel from the Office of Nighttime Economy will join police and fire crews to maintain order.

For the second consecutive year, festivities will begin early with a 1-mile dash and a 5K race before the main parade starts. Consequently, road closures are scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Saturday in both Downtown and the North Shore. Portable public restrooms will be available at various locations along the race and parade routes.

Drivers should expect strict enforcement of parking regulations along the entire route. “No Parking” signs were posted 48 hours in advance of the event. Tagging and towing of vehicles are scheduled to begin overnight on Friday.

City officials expect many spectators to visit local establishments after the parade concludes. In the South Side, the Pittsburgh Police Entertainment Patrol will be active to monitor for underage drinking, impaired driving and disruptive behavior. Williams urged attendees to have a specific plan for the weekend.

“The Department of Public Safety encourages everyone to have fun this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, but to also play an active role in your own safety and the safety of others,” Williams said. “That could mean making a transportation plan for how to get home safely, taking care of your friends if you plan on drinking and staying aware of your surroundings.”

He added that anyone who sees something suspicious should call 911.

To help manage traffic, officials have designated specific ride-share pick-up and drop-off points. These zones are located at South 12th Street and Bedford Square, as well as at South 18th Street and Wright’s Way along the East Carson Street corridor.

People can also help first responders by reporting unusual behavior or using a provided QR code to submit photos and videos that may help police investigate any incidents.

Real-time updates will be posted on Public Safety social media accounts throughout the weekend using the hashtag #pghstpatricksday. Additional information regarding the event can be found at the official Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade website.

