Runners suit up in green for dash along Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade route

PITTSBURGH — Nearly 3,000 participants gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh for the second annual Pittsburgh Parade Day Dash.

The event, presented by GNC, featured 1-mile and 5K courses along the city’s historic St. Patrick’s Day parade route.

The family-friendly race took place ahead of the city’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade celebration. Runners and walkers of all ages wore festive green attire while competing for prizes provided by GNC and Brooks.

Andrew Zentgraf, 29, of Oakmont, won the men’s division with a time of 16:09. Isabella Bufalini, 23, of Wilmington, N.C., finished first in the women’s division with a time of 18:48. Both runners completed the new point-to-point course that concluded with finishes along the Boulevard of the Allies.

“The Pittsburgh Parade Day Dash was the perfect way to kick off one of the city’s most cherished traditions,” P3R CEO Troy Schooley said. “Whether participants were racing for a personal best, enjoying time with friends, or chasing down our leprechaun, everyone helped make this year’s event a huge success. We’re excited to continue to grow this into a must-do celebration for years to come.”

The event included several interactive elements, such as the official P3R Leprechaun. Participants who were caught by the leprechaun on the course received special prizes at the GNC tent in Market Square.

Additionally, winners of a costume contest received GNC gift cards, and all participants were entered into a drawing for prizes through the Brooks Lucky Stride ticket program.

The race is held in conjunction with the Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which was established in 1869. The parade is recognized as one of the oldest and largest in the United States. It typically attracts more than 20,000 participants and approximately 200,000 spectators to the downtown area annually.

Click here for the official race results.

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