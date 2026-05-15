Comfortable temperatures for end of workweek

PITTSBURGH — Milder temperatures move in on Friday, bringing a nice end to the workweek.

Highs will climb back into the upper 60s, not too far from the average high temperatures for this time of the year.

Temperatures will climb quickly through the weekend, though, eventually topping out in the 80s and low 90s with an uptick in humidity expected as well.

Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest, with temperatures creeping close to 90.

Scattered showers and storms will also be possible as a summer-like weather pattern settles in.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group