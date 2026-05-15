Police warn of ‘food truck scam’ in local community

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are asking residents to be on alert as a “food truck scam” spreads in the area.

On Thursday, the Findlay Township Police Department posted a message on social media alerting people to the ongoing scam.

Officers said a scammer or scammers are targeting local food truck vendors and asking them to sign up for events happening in the community. The criminals ask for money in this exchange.

Police said Findlay Township does not request pre-payment from food vendors for events.

They ask that anyone who receives a suspicious email that sounds similar to this report it to their department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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