Another Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $1M

PITTSBURGH — Another Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania won big!
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket purchased in the state won $1 million in Friday’s drawing by matching all five numbers, but not the Mega Ball.
The Mega Millions website says there were two other $1 million winning tickets in Friday’s drawing. Those tickets were sold in New York and Missouri.
The winning numbers drawn Friday were 1-12-14-18-66, and the Mega Ball number was 16. The Megaplier was 2X.
This is the second consecutive Friday drawing where a ticket sold in Pennsylvania won a $1 million prize.
