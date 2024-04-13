Another Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $1M

PITTSBURGH — Another Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania won big!

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket purchased in the state won $1 million in Friday’s drawing by matching all five numbers, but not the Mega Ball.

The Mega Millions website says there were two other $1 million winning tickets in Friday’s drawing. Those tickets were sold in New York and Missouri.

The winning numbers drawn Friday were 1-12-14-18-66, and the Mega Ball number was 16. The Megaplier was 2X.

This is the second consecutive Friday drawing where a ticket sold in Pennsylvania won a $1 million prize.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group