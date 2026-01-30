Another record low temperature possible tonight

We broke a record low of -5 degrees this morning and are poised to shatter tonight’s record low.

Sunshine during the day today will make it feel a little more tolerable, but once the sun sets tonight, temperatures will plummet. With high pressure overhead, calm winds and lots of snow on the ground, widespread double-digit readings are expected, with values as cold as -15 degrees possible in the more rural, sheltered valleys.

If we dip colder than -10 degrees in Pittsburgh, it will be the coldest we’ve been since the historic cold outbreak back in January 1994!

Highs this weekend stay in the teens, but we do see a little moderation next week as highs approach 30 degrees. It won’t last too long as another blast of cold air is expected by next weekend. No big weather systems appear to be on the way anytime soon, at least not over the next five days.

Cold Weather Advisory

