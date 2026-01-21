Another round of beam deliveries scheduled for Parkway East on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising drivers of bridge beam deliveries on the Parkway East in the City of Pittsburgh on Thursday, weather permitting.

The latest set of beam deliveries is expected to arrive I-376 Commercial Street Bridge replacement project between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

To facilitate the deliveries, temporary traffic stoppages will occur on westbound I-376 near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. Each stoppage will last approximately 15 minutes, designed to allow trucks to cross into the work area safely. Drivers are advised to expect delays during these times.

These deliveries are part of the ongoing $95 million replacement project at the Commercial Street Bridge, and even more deliveries are expected.

The project began in June and isn’t slated for completion until summer 2027.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

