Funding problems delay Pittsburgh neighborhood’s stormwater project; residents concerned

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors and city leaders want answers after funding was cut for a stormwater project.

City Councilmember Barb Warwick was joined by residents on Friday ahead of Pittsburgh Water’s meeting.

She says a project to control repeated flooding in the Four Mile Run neighborhood was expected to start this year, but the funding was cut from Pittsburgh Water’s budget.

“Having them defund the project without any notice to me, any notice to the local community organization or any notice to residents is really an outrageous move on their part and something we are going to continue pushing back on,” Warwick said.

Pittsburgh Water tells us the project is on hold and not canceled, primarily due to funding constraints from multiple projects.

In a statement, Pittsburgh Water says, “The decision to delay several stormwater projects was difficult and we did not make it lightly. If we were to construct all these projects at once, it would result in rates that are unaffordable for our customers.”

Officials say $400,000 remains in the budget to continue designing the project, and Pittsburgh Water is looking for other funding sources.

