‘Anything is on the table’: FBI appeals for tips in search for Cleveland teen missing for 17 years

The FBI is asking for help from people in the Pittsburgh area as they continue to investigate a missing person cold case out of Cleveland that’s nearly two decades old.

Ashley Summers, 14, went missing from Cleveland in July 2007. She was last seen on July 7 or 8 and was reported missing to the Cleveland Department of Police on July 11.

She was initially reported as a runaway by police because of tensions within her family and because she often spent time at the homes of nearby relatives. Her family reportedly never believed she went missing on her own.

“Ashley is deeply missed and loved,” said Jennifer Summers, Ashley’s mother. “Her mysterious disappearance has left our family in pieces. We cling to the hope of her safe return. We appeal to anyone with information to come forward and contact the Cleveland FBI.”

The FBI joined the investigation in 2008 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed them of the case.

Initially, the FBI looked into a connection to Ariel Castro, who held three women hostage in Cleveland. One of his victims, Gina DeJesus, was similar in age to Ashley and they were from the same neighborhood. However, the FBI says there is no evidence to support Ashley as another one of Castro’s victims — so her case became an independent investigation.

Throughout the now 17-year-long investigation, law enforcement interviewed family, neighbors and anyone who may have had information about Ashley’s whereabouts. The FBI said her boyfriend at the time, Gene, and his family cooperated with authorities and no evidence suggests there was found play on his part.

Ashley is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds when she was last seen. She has brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on her upper-right arm with the name “Gene” in black ink over a red heart. She would be 31 years old now.

Ashley Summers age progressed photo An age-progressed photo of Ashley Summers to age 29

Illustration of Ashley Summer's tattoo

Special Agent Cristin McCaskill, the lead agent in Ashley’s case, says “anything is on the table” when it comes to leads.

“We will go wherever the evidence leads us. We’re going to knock down every door, and we’re going to try and identify every different potential lead and follow it to its logical conclusion because I’m not going to rule anything out at this point in time. I’m just as willing to believe one theory over another based on the evidence and to follow that wherever it takes us,” McCaskill said. “This is still very much an active investigation. We still hope to bring resolution to Ashley’s family. And I believe that the only way we’re going to be able to do that at this point is through tips—and the only way to generate those tips is by getting Ashley’s story out to the public. I am certain there are individuals out there who we haven’t spoken to yet. If someone believes they saw Ashley or knows where she may be, we welcome all tips.”

Anyone with information on Ashley’s disappearance can contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or making a tip online.

