Apartment fire in Banksville displaces 21 people, 2 dogs

PITTSBURGH — Sixteen adults, five children and two dogs have been displaced after a fire in Banksville on Saturday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 10:50 a.m. Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire was called to a one-alarm fire in the 400 block of Mapleview Drive.

It’s believed that the fire started in the bedroom of an apartment unit. The fire produced heavy smoke throughout the building.

Firefighters rescued a woman and a cat from the affected apartment.

The woman was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Medics tried to resuscitate the cat but they were not successful.

The American Red Cross is helping the people who were displaced with temporary housing assistance and housing arrangements.

The Fire Investigation Unit is investigating and will determine the cause of the fire.

