Applications open for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program

PENNSYLVANIA — The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) season is officially underway.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, the program helps families living on low incomes pay their heating bills in the form of a cash grant.

The payment is sent directly to the utility company or fuel provider and can range from $300 to $1,000 based on fuel type, income and household size.

To see if you qualify for the program and to learn how to apply, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group