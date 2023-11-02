Local

Applications open for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Cold temps A woman tries to stay warm against the frigid cold while waiting for a bus. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PENNSYLVANIA — The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) season is officially underway.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, the program helps families living on low incomes pay their heating bills in the form of a cash grant.

The payment is sent directly to the utility company or fuel provider and can range from $300 to $1,000 based on fuel type, income and household size.

To see if you qualify for the program and to learn how to apply, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins stopping in Pittsburgh on Saviors Tour
  • Oklahoma man charged with trespass at old Century III mall after police find video on Facebook
  • New video shows crowd scattering after shots fired on South Side over Halloween weekend
  • VIDEO: ‘Light the World in Teal’ day calls attention to Alzheimer’s, shows support for millions affected
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read