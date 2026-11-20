PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police officers are getting a raise as part of the new contract the Arbitration Board signed Thursday.

Under the new contract, officers get raises totaling 19% over four years.

The contract also replaces the existing longevity scale, establishing payments ranging from $2,000 for officers with 4-7 years of service and $14,000 for 27 or more years.

Plus, officers with 20 years or more of service who announce their retirement between July 1 and Dec. 31 get another longevity payment.

Pay rates for special events have changed, too. Notably, if an officer’s day off is canceled or their schedule is involuntarily changed due to an event, that officer gets paid triple time.

You can read the full contract below:

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