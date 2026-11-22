PITTSBURGH — It’s the final warm day of this beautiful stretch! Get outside and enjoy, as highs will again push into the mid-to-upper 60s under partly sunny skies.

Places with a little more sun than expected may see temperatures closer to 70 degrees!

A cold front will cross overnight and bring some light rain, but not until well after midnight. Most of the rain will exit by daybreak with cool, breezy conditions throughout the day. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

A few lake-effect flurries or snow showers may move through areas along/north of I-80 late Monday night and Tuesday morning. Otherwise, it will be a chilly stretch with highs in the low 40s much of the week and nighttime lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

The next round of steady rain will come just in time for Thanksgiving as a strong area of low pressure organizes to our south. Showers and cool weather will linger into at least early Black Friday, with much of the area likely seeing over an inch of rain when all is said and done.

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