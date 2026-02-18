Archers harvest over 140 deer in Pittsburgh during 2025-26 population management program

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has announced the results of its 2025-2026 archery-controlled deer management program.

Hunters harvested 142 deer in hunts across Frick, Riverview, Schenley, Highland, Emerald View, Hays Woods, McKinley and Southside Parks, as well as Hazelwood and Seldom Seen Greenways.

Of those deer, 63 were donated to local food banks, converting 2,520 pounds of venison into 10,080 meals for residents.

No public safety incidents were reported this season.

White-tailed deer are a normal part of the ecosystem, but unmanaged populations can result in vehicle collisions and over-eating of natural plant species, city officials say.

“After ongoing collaboration with our partners at the USDA, we are continuing our targeted harvesting program in an effort to responsibly reduce the deer population,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Sheldon Williams said. “We appreciate the USDA’s sustained assistance and partnership as we work to support a balanced and healthy deer population in Pittsburgh.”

As for next steps, officials say targeted harvesting operations will take place in Schenley, Emerald View and McKinley Parks while the parks are closed overnight. The parks are typically open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Targeted harvesting is the selective removal of individual animals in a population. Officials say it is the most effective method for managing the overpopulation of deer.

Trained, USDA-contracted marksmen will perform this work, beginning this week and ending in March.

Harvested deer will be donated to local food pantries.

