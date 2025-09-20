Deer management program returns to Pittsburgh, expands to more city parks

PITTSBURGH — Archers will once again be hunting in city parks, as Pittsburgh rolls out its program for managing the local deer population.

The city’s deer management program returned for the 2025-2026 season on Saturday. A partnership with the USDA, the program aims to manage the deer population, preventing vehicle-deer collisions and overgrazing of native plant species.

Department of Public Works officials say two previous program seasons were highly successful, with hunts occurring in Frick, Schenley, Highland, Riverview, and Emerald View parks.

The 2024-2025 season saw 228 deer harvested, with 9,120 pounds of venison helping provide 36,480 meals out of local food pantries. More than 45,000 meals have been provided to the community since the city’s program began.

This season, the program is adding hunts in Hays Woods, McKinley Park, Hazelwood Greenway, Southside Park and Seldom Seen Greenway.

Hunting will take place from now until Dec. 13 and from Dec. 26 through Jan. 24, excluding all Sundays.

Sixty-five Allegheny County archers were selected this summer for the program. Each one went through a background check, wildlife violation check and archery accuracy test.

In the winter/spring of 2026, contracted USDA officials will conduct targeted harvesting in Schenley and Emerald View Parks.

Also, vetted archers will participate in a pilot mentorship program in Hays Woods, where young hunters ages 10-16 will be able to practice.

Officials say notice signs are posted in all parks and greenways telling visitors when archery hunting is scheduled to happen.

Park-goers are told to stay on established trails, make sure all dogs are on a leash and keep their distance from hunters.

Anyone who sees a game violation can report it to the PA Game Commission at (724) 238-9523.

