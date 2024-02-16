Area ski resorts prepping for big snowfall this weekend

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — Area ski resorts have you covered for snowy weekend plans.

With President’s Day on Monday, and most workplaces having the holiday off, Seven Springs said it’s going to be a popular three-day weekend at the resort.

>> WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Several inches of snow possible across the area

Hidden Valley Resort also said fresh snow in the forecast will ramp up business. They also said snowmaking will be underway as conditions permit.

Channel 11′s Severe Weather Team predicts snow showers will move in by dinner-time Friday with steady snow expected this evening through about midnight. This will be a powdery snow, which means it will not have trouble sticking. Trends in the last 24 hours have been for a more northern track, putting two to four inch amounts into Pittsburgh with six inches or higher expected southeast into the ridges.

If you plan on hitting the slopes this weekend, Seven Springs said they’re hosting live entertainment, a tubing party and special dining events.

You can find information on Seven Springs’ slopes status and life and terrain status here.

You can get tickets, rentals and lessons online at Hidden Valley here.

