Armed robbery suspect arrested after police chase ends in crash in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH — An armed robbery suspect is in custody after a police chase through parts of Pittsburgh and Penn Hills.

Police said officers were called to the 4700 block of Baum Boulevard in Bloomfield at 6:30 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery at a business.

Investigators got a description of the robber and the vehicle that fled the scene. The Real Time Crime Center spotted the vehicle matching the description and officers found it in Bloomfield.

A chase followed and police pursued the vehicle into Penn Hills.

The vehicle crashed in the area of Lincoln Road and Verona Road. A man was taken into custody.

Police said they recovered money and a gun.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group