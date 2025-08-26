Local

Armed robbery suspect arrested after police chase ends in crash in Penn Hills

By WPXI.com News Staff
Armed robbery suspect arrested after police chase ends in crash in Penn Hills An armed robbery suspect is in custody after a police chase through parts of Pittsburgh and Penn Hills.
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — An armed robbery suspect is in custody after a police chase through parts of Pittsburgh and Penn Hills.

Police said officers were called to the 4700 block of Baum Boulevard in Bloomfield at 6:30 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery at a business.

Investigators got a description of the robber and the vehicle that fled the scene. The Real Time Crime Center spotted the vehicle matching the description and officers found it in Bloomfield.

A chase followed and police pursued the vehicle into Penn Hills.

The vehicle crashed in the area of Lincoln Road and Verona Road. A man was taken into custody.

Police said they recovered money and a gun.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read