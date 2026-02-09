Armed robbery, suspicious activity incidents being investigated as possibly related

CITY OF WASHINGTON, Pa. — Two incidents on Saturday morning in the City of Washington are being investigated as possibly connected.

The first incident is an armed robbery reported just before 7 a.m. on the 100 block of Hayes Avenue.

The victim told police he was approached by several younger Black males who had guns and were wearing masks. Those males reportedly forced the victim into a vehicle and took him to a bank, where he was forced to withdraw money.

The suspects then took the victim to another location and demanded more money through an application-based money transfer.

The second incident started as a suspicious vehicle investigation when someone reported a vehicle in his driveway off North Franklin Street that didn’t belong to him and had damage to the steering column.

That person also reported seeing three juveniles, two in another vehicle and another on foot. The juvenile on foot was wearing a ski mask and reportedly repeatedly apologized for parking in the driveway, then got into the vehicle and left with the other two juveniles following.

Police say the vehicle involved, a Kia Sportage bearing Pennsylvania registration JXR-1000, was later determined to be stolen out of Canonsburg.

Investigators say “there is reasonable belief” that these two incidents are connected, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

A third incident, also on Saturday morning, gunfire on Allison Avenue that damaged a vehicle, is thought not to be related.

Anyone with information, surveillance footage, or video related to any of these incidents is encouraged to contact the City of Washington Police Department by emailing tips@washingtonpa.us or calling 724-223-4108.

