Gunfire damages vehicle in the City of Washington on Saturday morning

CITY OF WASHINGTON, Pa. — City of Washington police are investigating gunfire that damaged a vehicle on Saturday morning.

The department says officers were sent to the 600 block of Allison Avenue at 6:11 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Those officers found multiple shell casings and a vehicle struck by the gunfire. Detectives then responded to process the evidence.

No injuries were reported.

This is one of three investigations that began on Saturday in the city. Currently, police think this incident is unrelated to the other two.

Anyone with information, surveillance footage, or video related to any of the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Washington Police Department by emailing tips@washingtonpa.us or calling 724-223-4108.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group