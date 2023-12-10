Armstrong County man charged for sexually assaulting girl over 7 years, state police say

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — A New Bethlehem man is facing dozens of charges over accusations he was sexually assaulting a child over the last seven years.

Pennsylvania State Police say Corey Botelho sexually assaulted and raped a girl at various locations in Armstrong County, starting in 2016. Police say the assaults allegedly began when the girl was eight years old.

Botelho was arrested Friday and faces 50 charges, including rape of a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and forcible compulsion.

Botelho remains in the Armstrong County Prison on $100,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled on Dec. 19.

