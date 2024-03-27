Armstrong County man wanted on probation violation taken into custody

An Armstrong County man wanted on a probation violation has been taken into custody, Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus announced.

Javonne Thompson, 35, of Dayton, was convicted in 2008 of aggravated assault and a firearms violation following a non-jury trial before Judge Jill Rangos.

A bench warrant was issued earlier this month for Thompson for violation of his probation. Detectives from the sheriff’s office searched across several counties before learning that Thompson was with a woman in the City of Pittsburgh, according to Kraus.

Early Wednesday morning, detectives entered an apartment on Zara Street in Knoxville and took Thompson into custody without incident.

He was placed in the Allegheny County Jail.

