Armstrong County woman dies after slipping on rocks, falling into river in Glacier National Park

A western Pennsylvania woman died after slipping on rocks and falling into a river in Glacier National Park in Montana on Sunday.

The National Park Service identified the woman as Gillian Tones, 26, of North Apollo.

In a news release, NPS says witnesses saw Tones slip on wet rocks and fall into Virginia Creek between St. Mary and Virginia Falls on Sunday around 5:20 p.m. She was swept away by a fast-moving current— going over a series of smaller waterfalls and getting pinned underwater by a log for several minutes before other parkgoers pulled her from the river.

Bystanders, park rangers and medics tried to resuscitate Tones, but she was pronounced deceased around 7 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group