Army Corps of Engineers’ $2.1B Ohio River project unaffected by government impasse

The ongoing federal shutdown hasn’t impacted one of the Pittsburgh region’s largest infrastructure projects, the expansion of the Montgomery Locks and Dam that helps control the commercial and leisure traffic on the Ohio River.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed Monday that it and its other big projects weren’t impacted by the partial government shutdown, which began Oct. 1.

“Pittsburgh District (of the Army Corps of Engineers) will continue to carry out our mission-critical activities, which includes the construction of the new larger lock chamber at Montgomery Lock and Dam on the Ohio River in Beaver County,” a spokeswoman said.

