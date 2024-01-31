Local

Aroldis Chapman excited to join David Bednar, giving Pirates elite bullpen duo

Aroldis Chapman Texas Rangers' Aroldis Chapman celebrates during a World Series baseball championship parade, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The parade comes two days after the Rangers wrapped up the World Series with a 5-0 win on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

PITTSBURGH —

The Pittsburgh Pirates already have an All-Star closer on their roster.

Pittsburgh’s own David Bednar is coming off of a season in which he posted a 2.00 ERA and was named a National League All-Star for the second-consecutive season.

To help support Bednar and make a strength of the team even stronger, the Pirates went out and signed veteran left-hander and seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman to a one-year, $10.5 million contract.

Chapman was in Pittsburgh to take his physical before meeting with members of the media over Zoom. While in Pittsburgh, he got a chance to talk with his new bullpen mate in Bednar.

“We got to chat a little bit,” Chapman said through translator Melissa Stroza. “What it left me with was wanting to get down to spring training so we can really kind of delve into things and get to spend more time with each other, chat some more, catch up. I think it’s going to be a really nice experience working in that bullpen with him.”



