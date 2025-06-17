More than 100 people safely rescued from cabin in North Park after being stuck due to rising waters

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — More than 100 people were safely rescued from a cabin in North Park after being stuck due to rising waters.

Emergency crews responded to the Girl Scout Cabin off of Kummer Road around 1 p.m.

Our reporter on scene could see dozens of kids with life jackets while emergency crews helped rescue them.

Everyone is safe, and all of the children will soon be reunited with their families.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for this area until 3:30 p.m.

