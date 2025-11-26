Arrest made in connection with murder of woman found dead inside Latrobe apartment building

LATROBE, Pa. — An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a woman who was found dead inside an apartment building in Latrobe.

Latrobe Police Chief Richard Bosco said that Glen Whittier has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Early Sunday morning, Pamela Puskar, 59, was found stabbed to death at Loyalhanna Apartments on Jefferson Street.

Earlier this week, police released pictures of a person they considered a person of interest in the case, asking people who live in the area for any possible video they had.

Latrobe Police Chief Richard Bosco said that it appeared that there was a struggle during the incident and that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

