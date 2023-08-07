Family of New Castle toddler who died still looking for answers, holds event to raise awareness

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The family of a toddler who died in New Castle last month is still working to find answers.

18-month-old Iris Alfera died from a brain bleed in July. Family members say she died of child abuse.

Sunday, they gathered outside of the Dunkin Donuts in downtown New Castle to raise awareness.

A billboard calling for justice for Iris was revealed in the parking lot.

Freed donuts and ribbons were given out by organizers.

Iris’s death is still under investigation.

