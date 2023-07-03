Local

Family of New Castle toddler who died hold vigil, look for answers

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Family and friends of 18-month-old Iris Alfera held a vigil and a balloon release for the toddler who died before she could celebrate her second birthday.

Iris died on Thursday at UPMC Children’s Hospital after an incident that happened on the 400 block of Electric Street in New Castle at 2:06 p.m. on June 25.

The family of the toddler says she died of child abuse.

People gathered in Riverwalk Park to seek justice for Iris.

The event was also held to offer comfort to people who are struggling. Support dogs were brought to help people who needed them.

“A lot of kids here. I know it’s difficult for them, people grieving,” said Lori Hainer with Lawrence County Comfort Canines.

Nobody is charged in the toddler’s death at this time.

