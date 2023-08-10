Arrest made in fatal motorcycle hit-and-run in Plum

Police have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that happened in Plum almost two months ago.

Towner Henretty, 30, was arrested by Allegheny County police and charged with accidents involving death or injury and traffic violations.

Just before 4 p.m. on June 11, first responders were called to the 100 block of Unity Trestle Road for a hit-and-run crash. They found the driver of a motorcycle, later identified as James Baker, 66, in critical condition. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Collision Reconstruction Unit determined the suspect vehicle was a white Lincoln sedan, which was located in Export, Westmoreland County, a short time later.

As part of the investigation, detectives learned Henretty was the owner of the vehicle and lived a short distance from where the car was located. Based on witness statements and cell phone data, investigators determined he was driving the vehicle that struck Baker and fled the scene following the crash.

Henretty was released on non-monetary bond and is due back in court on Aug. 23.

