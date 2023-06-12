‘They need to come forward’: Family of man killed in hit-and-run in Plum searching for answers

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — A local family is mourning the loss of a beloved husband, dad and grandfather.

James Baker, 66, from Penn Hills, was riding his motorcycle days before Father’s Day when he was hit by a car along Unity Trestle Road at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

The car took off and Baker died from his injuries.

Watch the above video for more information.

