‘They need to come forward’: Family of man killed in hit-and-run in Plum searching for answers

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — A local family is mourning the loss of a beloved husband, dad and grandfather.

James Baker, 66, from Penn Hills, was riding his motorcycle days before Father’s Day when he was hit by a car along Unity Trestle Road at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

The car took off and Baker died from his injuries.

