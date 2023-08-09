‘Yinz ate it all’: Primanti Bros. extends 33-cent sandwich offer after selling out

PITTSBURGH — Primanti Bros. completely sold out of sandwiches on Tuesday, when the restaurant offered them for 33 cents in celebration of their 90th anniversary.

The restaurant decided to extend the celebration and will offer 33-cent sandwiches again Tuesday, Aug. 15.

“We were amazed by the response to the offer,” said Adam Golomb, Chief Executive Officer, Primanti Bros. “Our team was ready for a great day of celebration – and our fans completely blew us away. There may be no better way to celebrate 90 years than telling our community, ‘Yinz ate it all.’”

With the purchase of one Almost Famous sandwich, you can get another for 33 cents.

All locations are participating in the offer, but it is only available for dine-in customers.

The restaurant will also offer a four-pack of sandwiches for $19.33 all month.

