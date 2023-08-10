Local

McKeesport teachers could return to class without a contract

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI Back to School (Cox Media Group/Cox Media Group)

By WPXI.com News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — As teachers in the McKeesport Area School District get set to return to the classroom, they could be doing so without a contract.

“It’s been the whole summer. Now we’re at the 11th hour where we can voluntarily report tomorrow, at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., to start setting our rooms up and teachers don’t have a contract,” said Gerald McGrew, the president of the teachers union.

Wednesday night, the school board voted against ratifying a contract that calls for raises between 3% and 6.5% over the next five years.

The teachers union says those raises were proposed by the district.

On Channel 11 at 11 Pete DeLuca explains why the district cannot afford the raises, and what could happen next.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Lawrence County
  • Woman takes Lyft hundreds of miles, fires gun where child lives with foster family, police say
  • Woman mowing lawn gets hit with snake dropped by hawk; then the hawk attacked
  • VIDEO: Postal worker robbed of master key in Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read