McKeesport teachers could return to class without a contract

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — As teachers in the McKeesport Area School District get set to return to the classroom, they could be doing so without a contract.

“It’s been the whole summer. Now we’re at the 11th hour where we can voluntarily report tomorrow, at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., to start setting our rooms up and teachers don’t have a contract,” said Gerald McGrew, the president of the teachers union.

Wednesday night, the school board voted against ratifying a contract that calls for raises between 3% and 6.5% over the next five years.

The teachers union says those raises were proposed by the district.

