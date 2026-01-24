Arrest warrant issued for second suspect in Wilkinsburg kidnapping

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect who they believe played a role in a kidnapping in Wilkinsburg.

Charges were filed against Michael Anthony McCallum Jr., 18, of Pittsburgh, on Thursday.

Officers learned about the incident when 911 received a call from Ross Russo, who was pumping gas at a BP on Maple Way, when a woman rushed over to him and jumped into his truck, screaming for help.

“She’s like, ‘Someone is trying to kill me.’ Honestly, I didn’t know what to believe, but could see a lot of scare in that girl,” Russo said when recalling the incident to Channel 11.

Police spoke with that victim, who said two men had kidnapped her at gunpoint, blindfolded and whipped her with a pistol and a rifle.

Officers said the two masked men were calling people on the victim’s phone. They would threaten to kill her and demand ransom money.

An arrest warrant was quickly issued for one of the suspects, Dontae Andre Ra Stevens, 19, of Wilkinsburg. The victim told police that Stevens is a Pittsburgh rapper and that she has cut his hair in the past.

A woman who received a call but was unable to answer had a voicemail saved from the night of the alleged kidnapping.

In the voicemail, the man believed to be Stevens can be heard saying, “I just sent that to our app, Mikey,” police say.

Investigators said they found the victim’s phone discarded in the area of Princeton Blvd and Penn Avenue. They used it to review the activity on it and said they found ransom money sent from the victim’s phone to the username of $MikeBreeze1 on a payment app.

Police used that information to identify McCallum as a suspect. They said he is Stevens’ cousin and that he is known to stay on the same street where the kidnapping took place.

The victim’s description of McCallum, before his identity was know also matched surveillance video footage of him captured at the BP at the same time the woman escaped, police said.

Neither McCallum nor Stevens is in custody at this time, court documents show.

