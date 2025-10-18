Arson investigation underway after early-morning house fire in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — An early morning fire in New Castle is being investigated as arson.

Lawrence County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that a fire broke out at a home on Bleakley Avenue before 4 a.m.

There was no one inside the home when the fire began, the official said.

NBC News affiliate WFMJ reports that while the cause of the fire remains under investigation, preliminary information indicates the fire was likely started from the outside.

The New Castle Police Department is leading the arson investigation.

