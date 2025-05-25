Artists create masterpieces in Pittsburgh for fourth ‘Riverlife Chalk Fest’

PITTSBURGH — Artists turned Pittsburgh’s streets into their canvases this weekend.

Riverlife Chalk Fest was back at Allegheny Landing for a fourth year.

More than two dozen chalk artists gathered from around the country to make their mark on the city.

Organizers said they expanded their footprint this year after seeing a big response from the public last year.

“We call it the most colorful kickoff to summer. We’re really excited to be the kickoff,” said Matthew Galluzzo, president and CEO of Riverlife.

Chalkfest features not only the chalk art but also live music and food options.

It kicked off on Saturday and runs on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

