Aspinwall pharmacy owner to push for industry changes at State of the Union address

ASPINWALL, Pa. — The owner of Towne Drugs pharmacy in Aspinwall will travel to Washington, D.C., next week to attend the State of the Union address as a guest of Congressman Chris Deluzio, using the national stage to push for changes to pharmacy benefit managers.

Jon Akanowicz, a pharmacist at Towne Drugs Pharmacy, said it is “a true honor” to attend the address. Between filling prescriptions at his independent pharmacy, Akanowicz has been speaking out against pharmacy benefit managers, commonly known as PBMs.

PBMs act as intermediaries between insurers, drug manufacturers and pharmacies, negotiating drug prices and determining reimbursement rates. Major PBMs include CVS Caremark, OptumRx and Express Scripts.

“They set the prices, they set reimbursement to pharmacies,” Akanowicz said. “Over the past several years, pharmacy benefit managers have been reimbursing pharmacies less and less and less. Truthfully, that’s why you see so many pharmacy closures.”

Akanowicz said the issue ultimately affects patients, especially in communities with limited pharmacy options.

“There’s not many options for pharmacies right now in this area,” he said.

CVS Caremark, one of the nation’s largest PBMs, argues that it works to lower costs and expand access. The company says it drives down costs for customers, supports broad access to health care, enhances competition in the marketplace and provides customer choice.

“Our goal is to keep prescription drugs affordable,” the company said in a statement. “Without us, prescription drugs would be less affordable and less accessible for the millions of people we serve”.

Independent pharmacies like Towne Drugs disagree, saying current reimbursement models make it difficult to stay in business. Akanowicz said he is advocating for legislation that would require fair and transparent pricing.

“What we’re pushing for right now is fair, transparent pricing — being reimbursed the cost of the drug medication plus a dispense fee,” he said.

Akanowicz said he hopes increased attention at the State of the Union will help spur reforms that could keep more local pharmacies afloat and thriving.

The State of the Union address is scheduled for Tuesday.

©2026 Cox Media Group