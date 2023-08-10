Assault, harassment charges dropped against son of Allegheny County DA Zappala

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The son of the current Allegheny County District Attorney, Stephen Zappala, walked into the courthouse this morning facing multiple charges and within 10 minutes, walked out facing none.

In July, Stephen John Zappala was charged with simple assault and harassment after Ohio Township police were called to his Ben Avon Heights home.

According to court documents the victim, who we’ve now learned is Zappala’s wife, told police she was injured by Zappala. Officers at the scene stated that there was visible evidence of a fight and said that along with her testimony, it was enough to make the arrest.

On Thursday in court, Mrs. Zappala and her attorney were no-shows. The attorney general’s office which was handling the case said she decided to withdraw all the charges.

Zappala’s attorney painted a different picture of the incident – saying Mr. Zappala called the cops that night.

“Mr. Zappala is the one who called the police essentially wanting them to help alleviate calm down a situation,” said defense attorney Charles Porter.

Porter said when officers arrived Mr. Zappala was immediately locked into a bedroom and then arrested, and he claims that the visible marks on his wife were not caused by a fight.

“There was a mark on the alleged victim’s arm, and I believe that had nothing whatsoever to do with this situation,” Porter said.

Zappala’s attorney said ultimately that it was a bad night for a young couple.

“This is a situation where a young couple with a young baby, if it’s anyone else we’re not here,” Porter said.

Because all of the charges were withdrawn, this incident will not go on his record.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group