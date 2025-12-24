Astrobotic Technology lands $17.5M in contracts to advance reusable rocket development

PITTSBURGH — North Shore-based Astrobotic Technology Inc. announced three contract wins to accelerate the development of its reusable rocket systems, totaling $17.5 million.

The largest contract is an approximately $14 million NASA SBIR Phase III contract to fund upgrades for Xogdor, the company’s first reusable rocket designed to fly to space. The funds will be used to give it an upgraded engine, thermal protection and upgraded communications equipment for longer-range operations.

The second largest award is an approximately $1.9 million SBIR award from the Space Force and Air Force Research Laboratory to design and build Xodiac-B, a next-generation reusable suborbital rocket based on its pre-existing Xodiac platform.

The smallest award, an approximately $1.6 million NASA SBIR Phase III contract, will fund an upgraded Xodiac variant, Xodiac-C, designed for entry, descent and landing testing.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group