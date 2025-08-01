Attempted homicide charges filed against man accused of hitting another man with hammer in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges after police say he attacked another man with a hammer.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the 2600 block of Duquesne Place Drive in Duquesne on Tuesday evening for reports of a man who had been hit in the head with a hammer.

Police found a man with cuts to his head at the scene, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The door of the apartment where the attack had happened had been broken in and a hammer was found in the living room.

Police spoke to the victim who told them he and others were celebrating his birthday at the apartment when an argument broke out.

The situation escalated and he got a group of them outside his apartment. According to police, three people, including Tyland Lamont Chambers, 37, of Swissvale, began trying to break down his door to get back inside the apartment.

The victim said Chambers, who said he was trying to get back inside so he could get his belongings, eventually got in. That was when, according to police, he hit the victim 12 times in the head with a hammer. He then gathered his belongings and left.

Chambers is scheduled to appear in court on August 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

