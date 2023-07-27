ATV, dirt bike among items stolen from Lawrence Co. property by 3 men in truck, state police say

State police in New Castle are looking for three men they say loaded a truck and trailer with stolen items from a home in Lawrence County.

The burglary took place at a home along State Line Road in Little Beaver Township around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Three white males in a red Ford pickup truck with a temporary tag in the rear windshield hauling a utility trailer removed a 1994 Suzuki L4X ATV; a red 2008 Honda XR650L dirt bike; a 30-gallon Craftsman air compressor; an Emglo Airmate air compressor; a Husqvarna 440E chainsaw; and an Echo Timberwolf chainsaw from the property’s outbuildings.

The vehicle was captured on video surveillance at another residence in Darlington Township, Beaver County shortly before the burglary in Lawrence County, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-598-2211 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online. Callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group