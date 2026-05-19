CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A pickup truck crashed into a house in Fayette County on Tuesday.

Fayette County dispatchers said crews were called to the 1200 block of Springfield Pike in Connellsville at 12:49 p.m.

Crews found a Chevrolet Silverado smashed into the side of a brick house when they arrived.

A person was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital from the scene in an ambulance.

Pickup truck crashes into house in Fayette County; person taken to hospital A pickup truck crashed into a house in Fayette County on Tuesday. (WPXI/WPXI)

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