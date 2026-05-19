Dump truck driver accused of causing deadly multi-vehicle crash sentenced to prison

A man is going to prison for a crash that killed a woman in Richland Township.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman dead after 5-vehicle crash in Richland Township

Court documents show Franklin Simon, 33, of Uniontown, pleaded guilty to several charges, including homicide by vehicle, and DUI on Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Dump truck driver was on video call prior to causing deadly crash in Richland Township, police say

Simon was sentenced to one to two years in prison. He was also sentenced to pay a $1,000 fine, attend safe driving school, comply with drug and alcohol screening, and receive treatment.

Simon was driving a dump truck that crashed into multiple vehicles on Route 8 in August 2023.

PHOTOS: 5-vehicle crash in Richland Township shuts down Route 8 in both directions for hours

Cinnamon Gilch, 53, of Gibsonia, was driving a Honda CR-V that investigators said was knocked into a pickup truck after being hit by the dump truck. Gilch died from blunt force injuries caused by the crash.

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Cinnamon Gilch

Police said Simon was 46 minutes into a FaceTime call at the time of the crash and was going 52 and 55.7 mph in the 40 mph speed zone.

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His dump truck was found to have four pre-existing violations, some of which impacted its braking abilities.

Family members told Channel 11 that Gilch was preparing for her granddaughter’s birthday party when the crash happened.

11 Investigates: Allegheny County among the worst in the state for distracted driving crashes Cell phones are convenient, and some would say a modern-day necessity, but they can also be a danger on the roadway.

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