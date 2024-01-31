Avalon swimming pool will be closed for 2024 season for repairs

AVALON, Pa. — Some disappointing news for people who use the Avalon Borough Swimming Pool to cool off in the summer; it won’t open for the 2024 season.

According to a post on the borough website, the pool is in need of extensive repairs.

During the 2023 season, the Public Works Department discovered that the pool was leaking massive amounts of water.

Emergency repairs were conducted but more extensive work is needed, the post said.

The pool also needs a new liner, new off-season cover, and additional upgrades.

The total cost of repairs is $350,000. The Borough said it’s applying for grants in an effort to cover the costs.

The rest of the park will remain open for the summer.

