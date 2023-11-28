Avenged Sevenfold announces new tour dates, including stop in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Rock band Avenged Sevenfold has announced a third leg of their “Life is But a Dream” tour, and it includes a stop in Pittsburgh.

Avenged Sevenfold will be joined by Poppy and Sullivan King at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, March 25, 2024.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD • LIVE IN PITTSBURGH • PPG Paints Arena • MARCH 25, 2024 with special guests Poppy and Sullivan King. Tickets on sale Friday 12/1 at 10AM! 🎫: https://t.co/nrROWMKzjF — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) November 28, 2023

Tickets will be available starting with a Deathbats Club and TicketPass presale through Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Deathbats Club members can request tickets first, now through Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. using Ticketmaster’s new Token-Gated Sales platform at avengedsevenfold.io/. Deathbats Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Deathbat NFTs, made popular by Avenged Sevenfold, flying around the Ethereum blockchain. A Deathbat is a membership card into the club and offers many rewards and access to events that will take place in the “metaverse” and in real life.

TicketPass holders can also request early access to tickets from Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. through Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. at avengedsevenfold.io/. TicketPass is a new blockchain-based verification and rewards system, created by Avenged Sevenfold & Bitflips.

TicketPass is a blockchain based verification and rewards system for anyone that chooses to participate. It is free, eco-friendly and requires very few steps to make sure you can acquire the tickets you desire.



We will be breaking these passes into “tiers” over time and… pic.twitter.com/3l7DdI0eZr — Avenged Sevenfold (@TheOfficialA7X) April 9, 2023

M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold shared more on the unique ticketing platform, “TicketPass will by no means cost anyone any money, you won’t have to get involved in cryptocurrency, you won’t have to do any of these things that people feel uncomfortable with, and the token that we’re going to be using is on the Polygon network — an environmentally-friendly blockchain. We want to roll something out to the rest of our fan base without them having to opt into a full fan club experience that is strictly for tickets and ensuring our fans get the best tickets they desire first,”

“At the end of the day, we want to know your feedback on if this worked well for you, and we will take notes and mold this for you. Look at this as a frequent flier miles type of program – with Avenged Sevenfold, we will be breaking these passes into “tiers” over time and rewarding the people who have been participating the most in our A7X ecosystem (with merchandise, listening habits, music consumption, live events, and other metrics.).”

You can read more on the new Ticketpass system here.

