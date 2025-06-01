Avina unveils more details for sustainable aviation fuel plant at Pittsburgh airport

Avina Synthetic Aviation Fuel is sharing a few more details about its planned sustainable aviation fuel production facility at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Avina said in a news release late Thursday that its state-of-the-art plant will convert renewable feedstocks of ethanol to jet fuel at a rate of about 100 million gallons a year when it’s fully operational. The plant would be built in the Southfield area between the runways and Interstate 376 that the company leased earlier this year from the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

But the project has apparently not yet received the final investment decision, which could occur by the end of the year. Avina didn’t respond to a request for comment.

