Avril Lavigne bringing ‘Greatest Hits’ tour to Pittsburgh-area with Simple Plan, We The Kings

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Get your black eyeliner and studded belts ready! Avril Lavigne is bringing her “Greatest Hits” tour to the Pittsburgh area.

Joined by Simple Plan and We The Kings, the pop-punk star will perform at The Pavilion at Star Lake on June 26.

Presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. with the code “JOY.” Regular ticket sales start Friday at 10 a.m.

